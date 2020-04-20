Kuwait Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Research 2019-2023 Industry Key Players – Ooredoo Kuwait, Kuwait Telecom Company

WiseGuyReports.com “Kuwait – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Government support is integral to Kuwait’s telecom industry progress. Developments over the past year or so in Kuwait has demonstrated how a supportive government can pave the way for telecoms progress. The Kuwait government is making great headway in implementing changes which will improve the overall telecoms industry. One example includes the recent establishment of an independent telecoms regulator (CITRA) and the current project underway by the Ministry of Communications (MoC) which is expanding Kuwait’s fibre broadband infrastructure.

Kuwait has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in the world and while this has led to market saturation; the operators are combating this by building extensive LTE networks and developing mobile broadband content and services. The existence of this substantial mobile infrastructure also places Kuwait in good stead to take advantage of opportunities offered by the evolution to 5G.

While Kuwait’s fixed broadband penetration is currently one of the lowest in the region – this sector offers a potential future growth opportunity for both the operators and government. Improvements to the fixed broadband infrastructure will assist to grow markets such as e-commerce, along with smart infrastructure development, start-ups and M2M.

Overall the telecoms sector has become increasingly important to Kuwait’s economy as the country looks to diversify from its reliance on oil. While it already offers a mature mobile sector – opportunities exist to improve its lagging fixed broadband infrastructure as well as capitalise on growing the mobile broadband services and content sector.

This BuddeComm report analyses Kuwait’s extensive telecoms market and provides key industry statistics as well as information and insights relating to fixed and mobile infrastructure, subscribers, smart infrastructure, regulations and major players. It also includes BuddeComm’s Telecoms Maturity Index which measures and ranks the maturity of Kuwait’s telecoms industry within the Middle East on a scale of 1 to 100.

Key developments:

The three major operators of Zain Kuwait, VIVA and Ooredoo are all offering LTE services as well as exploring 5G opportunities.

Zain Kuwait launched initial integrated 5G services to selected areas in 2018.

There is a high ownership of smart phones in Kuwait.

Improvements to fibre-broadband infrastructure are underway in 2018.

Companies covered in this report include:

Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC) / Zain, Ooredoo Kuwait, Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC) / Viva.

