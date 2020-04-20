Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market 2017 – 2027 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

Lipolyzed butter fat usually used in bakery and dairy products. It is a yellow creamy liquid with a typical enzymolysis milk fat odour. Lipolyzed butter fat is derived by breaking butter fat using microbial lipase enzyme in order to provide flavour to the dairy and bakery products. The use microbial lipase enzyme is essential in lipolyzed butter fat, therefore it is considered as halal. As a result high demand for lipolyzed fat containing food products in countries including GCC countries, Israel, etc. This, in turn, leads to relatively high growth of lipolyzed butter fat market in Middle East and Africa over the forecast period.The global lipolyzed butter fat market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to increasing application of the compound in bakery and dairy market. The market in Asia-Pacific lipolyzed butter fat market is expected to register a relatively high revenue share over the forecast period followed by Europe lipolyzed butter fat market, attributed to increasing health consciousness among the consumers.

Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Dynamics

Microeconomic factors factor driving the global lipolyzed butter fat market include growing food and beverages industry and high demand for products such as dairy, bakery, etc. which have high demand across the globe particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Approval for lipolyzed butter fat by the certified bodies such as Halal, Kosher, etc. leads to increasing demand for the product among the Muslim population. Companies manufacturing Lipolyzed butter fat products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing demand for low-fat food products, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global lipolyzed butter fat market through collaboration with end-users i.e. food and beverages manufacturers.

Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Segmentation

The global lipolyzed butter fat market is segmented on the basis of end-use and region. Among the end-use segments, dairy segment contributes for significant value share over the forecast period in global lipolyzed butter fat market, owing to high demand for the compound in products such as ice-cream, yogurt, and other frozen dairy products. Bakery segment is followed by dairy segment attributed to rapid growth the low fat bakery products including cakes, muffins, pizza, breads, etc.

Based on the end-use, the global lipolyzed butter fat market is segmented into:

Dairy Ice-cream Yogurt Others

Bakery Breads Cakes Muffins Others

Confectionaries

Others (Oils, Fats, Cereals, Snacks, etc.)

Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global lipolyzed butter fat market is segmented into seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific dominates the global lipolyzed butter fat market in terms of revenue contribution owing to the relatively high demand for lipolyzed butter fat from the food and beverages industry. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America, attributed to increasing health consciousness among consumers in the region.

Western Europe lipolyzed butter fat market is expected to account for significant growth rate, attributed to high growth of low fat food products over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Japan account for a relatively low-value share in the global lipolyzed butter fat market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global lipolyzed butter fat market, owing to the moderate economic as well as industrial growth in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global lipolyzed butter fat market is positive over the forecast period.

Global Lipolyzed Butter Fat Market: Key Players Some of the players in the global lipolyzed butter fat market include Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.,Flavorjen group, Cargill Inc., and Dairyland Laboratories Inc.

