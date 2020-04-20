Liquid Nitrogen Market By Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Liquid Nitrogen Market Outlook Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Liquid nitrogen is a inert, colorless, odorless, non-corrosive, non-combustible, and extremely low temperature gas.

North America is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period in the liquid nitrogen market. The global Liquid Nitrogen market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Nitrogen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Nitrogen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde Group (Germany)

Praxair (US)

Nexair (US)

Air Products and Chemicals (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

Messer Group (Germany)

Air Liquide (France)

Gulf(United Arab Emirates)

Emirates Industrial Gases(United Arab Emirates)

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad (Malaysia) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Cryogenic Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption Segment by Application

Medical

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Manufacturing

Construction

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Liquid Nitrogen Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Nitrogen

1.2 Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cryogenic Distillation

1.2.3 Pressure Swing Adsorption

1.3 Liquid Nitrogen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Metal Manufacturing

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size

1.5.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Liquid Nitrogen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Nitrogen Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Liquid Nitrogen Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Liquid Nitrogen Production

3.4.1 North America Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Production

3.5.1 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Liquid Nitrogen Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Liquid Nitrogen Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Liquid Nitrogen Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Liquid Nitrogen Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Liquid Nitrogen Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Liquid Nitrogen Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Liquid Nitrogen Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Liquid Nitrogen Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Liquid Nitrogen Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Nitrogen Business

7.1 Linde Group (Germany)

7.1.1 Linde Group (Germany) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Linde Group (Germany) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Praxair (US)

7.2.1 Praxair (US) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Praxair (US) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nexair (US)

7.3.1 Nexair (US) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nexair (US) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Air Products and Chemicals (US)

7.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals (US) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan)

7.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Japan) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Messer Group (Germany)

7.6.1 Messer Group (Germany) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Messer Group (Germany) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Air Liquide (France)

7.7.1 Air Liquide (France) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Air Liquide (France) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gulf(United Arab Emirates)

7.8.1 Gulf(United Arab Emirates) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gulf(United Arab Emirates) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Emirates Industrial Gases(United Arab Emirates)

7.9.1 Emirates Industrial Gases(United Arab Emirates) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Emirates Industrial Gases(United Arab Emirates) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad (Malaysia)

7.10.1 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad (Malaysia) Liquid Nitrogen Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Liquid Nitrogen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad (Malaysia) Liquid Nitrogen Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Liquid Nitrogen Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Liquid Nitrogen Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid Nitrogen

8.4 Liquid Nitrogen Industrial Chain Analysis

