Mattress And Mattress Component Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis from 2026

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market: Overview

Sleep is a biological need that plays a vital role in maintaining metabolic homeostasis. Consumers are becoming aware of the importance of having good quality sleep as it helps in regulating metabolism, immune function, and influencing memory and other body functions. Demand for good quality sleeping mattresses has seen an increase in the past few years owing to these reasons, and the demand is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period. In past years, mattresses were made of straw, hair, and feather etc.

Currently, mattresses are made of flexible polyurethane foam, latex, and innerspring among others. In the last few years, there has been a shift in consciousness about mattresses and people are ready to pay something extra on luxury bedding products to get comfort sleep. Growing housing, hospitals, and hotel industries are the major factors responsible for the growth in demand for mattresses globally.

In addition, rising focus on good quality mattresses and bedding accessories for sound sleep is further propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, increasing demand for customized and premium mattresses are promoting the growth of the market. Innerspring mattresses are the most popular mattresses among customers across the world. In some countries, memory foam and latex mattresses have observed significant growth and this market trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market: Trends and Opportunities

Globally, demand for mattresses is on the rise with increased focus on interior design and associated home furnishing in different countries across the world. The mattress market has witnessed a drastic change, from a slow-growing sector to an innovative, stylish, and dynamic marketplace where a wide range of choice of mattresses is available for customers. In addition, celebrity brand partnerships promote market growth.

Development of different types of mattresses such as latex mattress, hybrid mattress, memory foam mattress, and innerspring mattress is attributed to factors such as rising incidence of sleep disorders and growing awareness regarding the same. In addition, lower prices and greater durability of mattresses are some of the other demand driving factors for the mattress market globally.

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market: Key Segments

Under the scope of the report, the global mattress market is divided into four segments: (i) by product (ii) by component (iii) by size and (iv) by geography. Based on product type, the mattress market is bifurcated into memory foam mattress, hybrid mattress, innerspring mattress, and latex mattress among others.

Others mattress type includes water bed mattress and air filled mattress. Based on component, the mattress market is bifurcated into foam which includes Polyurethane Foam, Polyethylene Foam, Visco-Elastic or Memory Foam Gel Foam, Polyester Foam, Latex Rubber Foam, Convoluted Foam and Evlon. Innerspring or Coils includes Bonnel Coils, Pocket Coils, Continuous Coils and Offset Coils, Latex includes Natural and Organic, Fillings includes Coir, Wool, Cotton, and Ticking. In terms of mattress size, the mattress market is segmented into twin or single size mattress, twin xl size mattress, full or double size mattress, queen size mattress and king size mattress among others.

Others mattress size type includes California king or king long size mattress and grand size mattress or super king size mattress, athletic king size mattress. Among all these mattress size types, the queen size mattress is ideal choice for couples who are looking for floor space-friendly as well as cost-effective mattress.Based on geography, the global mattress market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2017, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the mattress market followed by North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest as well as the fastest growing market currently and the trend is expected to continue during the next six years as well. In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the mattress and mattress component market. Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and threat from competition is also included in the report.

Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the mattress and mattress component market and identifies raw material supplier services providers and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report.Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segment i.e. by Product Type, by Component, and by Size.

Global Mattress and Mattress Component Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also covers the competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global mattress and mattress component market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities.

Top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the mattress and mattress component market.The report also provides company market share analysis of key players operating in the mattress industry. Some of the key players in this market include Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Serta, Inc., Spring Air Company, Select Comfort, Southerland Bedding Co., Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., King Koil, Inc., Zhejiang Huaweimei Group Co. Ltd., Silentnight Group, and Relyon Limited.