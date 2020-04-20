Memory Chip Market Expected to Reach $247,910 Million, Globally, by 2023

The global memory chip market was valued at $76,767 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $247,910 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to depict the fastest growth in the global memory chip market during the forecast period. In addition, in 2016, China dominated the market in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the U.S. dominates the market in North America, whereas the UK leads in the European region.

Rise in smartphone penetration has driven the demand for memory chips. Furthermore, high-density storage capability, quick read & write cycle, and availability of different shapes & sizes of memory chips fuel their adoption in the digital domain. However, easy corruption of memory chip hampers the growth of the market.

In 2016, the nonvolatile segment dominated the global memory chips market, in terms of revenue. However, based on application, laptop/PCs dominated the global market, followed by smartphone in 2016.