Messaging Platform Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025
Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.
Due to the proliferation of mobile device users, messaging platforms have become a necessity for performing business and activities.
In 2018, the global Messaging Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Messaging Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Messaging Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atmail
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Zimbra
IceWarp
Ipswitch
Rockliffe
Openwave Messaging
Novell
Open-Xchange
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enterprise Messaging Platforms
Messaging Platforms for Service Providers
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Enterprise Messaging Platforms
1.4.3 Messaging Platforms for Service Providers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Messaging Platform Market Size
2.2 Messaging Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Messaging Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Messaging Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Messaging Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Messaging Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Messaging Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Messaging Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Atmail
12.1.1 Atmail Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Atmail Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Atmail Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Zimbra
12.5.1 Zimbra Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Zimbra Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Zimbra Recent Development
12.6 IceWarp
12.6.1 IceWarp Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.6.4 IceWarp Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IceWarp Recent Development
12.7 Ipswitch
12.7.1 Ipswitch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Ipswitch Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ipswitch Recent Development
12.8 Rockliffe
12.8.1 Rockliffe Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Rockliffe Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Rockliffe Recent Development
12.9 Openwave Messaging
12.9.1 Openwave Messaging Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Openwave Messaging Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Openwave Messaging Recent Development
12.10 Novell
12.10.1 Novell Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Messaging Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Novell Revenue in Messaging Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Novell Recent Development
12.11 Open-Xchange
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3620380-global-messaging-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
