MULTI-TENANT DATA CENTER 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 11.36% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.

The analysts forecast the global multi-tenant data center market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global multi-tenant data center market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CenturyLink

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Global Switch

• NTT Communications

• Rackspace

Other prominent vendors

• Ascenty

• AT&T

• CentriLogic

• China Telecom

• Cogeco Peer 1

• CSC

• CtrlS Datacenters

• CyrusOne

• Datapipe

• DigiPlex

• DuPont Fabros Technology

• Expedient

• Fujitsu

• HCL

• iAdvantage

• IBM

• Internap

• Interoute Communications

• Interxion

• IO

• NaviSite

• PCCW Global

• Peak 10

• SERVERCENTRAL

• Singtel

• Sungard Availability Services

• Switch

• T.C.C. Technology

• Telefonica

• Telehouse (KDDI)

• Telstra International

• TierPoint

• Verizon Enterprise

• ViaWest

• Zayo

Market driver

• Reduction in capital and operational expenditure

Market challenge

• Consolidation of data centers

Market trend

• Growing popularity of green data centers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

