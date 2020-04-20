Nail Care Market – Emerging Growth, Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Forecasts to 2022

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

The importance of nail care is rising, with increasing interest of consumers in nail treatment. Various brands are also developing new products for nail care. New treatment concepts are also being developed by nail brands. For instance, overnight nail care products like night creams. Nail color users are also becoming aware of chemicals, hence, manufacturers are using natural ingredients such as turmeric, milk, carrots, almonds, etc., in their products. The trend of anti-pollution cosmetic and personal care products is also rising. Anti-ageing products are also gaining popularity in the nail care products. Manufacturers are focusing on offering hydrating, smoothing, and strengthening products for nails.

Along with the new type of nail polish, manufacturers are also focusing on developing new nail polish removals that don’t damage nails. There has been an increasing focus on the use of oil, soy-based formula and water-based formula as an ingredient in nail polish removers. The use of gel and long-wear nail polish is also rising, hence, the use of organic ingredients is also increasing to ensure the protection of nails.

Global Nail Care Market: Scope of Study

The report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global nail care market. The report consists of various factors defining the market dynamics such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report also includes Porter’s five force analysis SWOT analysis and market attractiveness analysis of the global nail care market.

The report also offers in-depth analysis and market opportunity analysis of the key developments in the industry, products, sales channels, etc. Key industry developments provide details on the factors that are likely to have an impact on market dynamics. These factors consist of the events that took place in the past and various events that are likely to take place in the future. The report also offers detail on various regulations affecting the global nail care market. An estimated market size on the basis of CAGR and US$ Mn has also been provided in the report.

Global Nail Care Market: Market Segmentation

The global nail care market is segmented on the basis of product, sales channel, and price. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into nail polish, nail wraps/other extensions, nail art, nail polish remover, manicure products, pedicure products, and other product types. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into pharmacies, hypermarket, supermarket, e-commerce, health & beauty retailer, and other sales channels. In terms of the price, the market is segmented into economic and premium.

Region-wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report provides forecast and market size including both volume and value for each region and other segments. The CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2022 has also been provided for each segment.

Global Nail Care Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed profile of some of the leading market players in the global nail care market such as L’Oreal SA, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Shiseido Company, Limited, Avon Products, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Chanel, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited. Leading market players are following various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, developing and offering new products, using various pricing strategies. The market players are also using different mediums to promote their products and attract customers.