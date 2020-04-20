Neuroprosthetics Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Neuroprosthetics Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Factors driving this market include increasing number of neurological disorders, increasing incidence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing cases of amputation due to the rising number of accidents & injuries.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The global Neuroprosthetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neuroprosthetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neuroprosthetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

MEDTRONIC

ABBOTT

COCHLEAR

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

LIVANOVA

SECOND SIGHT

MED-EL

RETINA IMPLANT

SONOVA

NEUROPACE

NDI MEDICAL

NEVRO Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Output Neuroprosthetics

Input Neuroprosthetics Segment by Application

Epilepsy

Paralysis

Alzheimer’s Disease

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Neuroprosthetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neuroprosthetics

1.2 Neuroprosthetics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Output Neuroprosthetics

1.2.3 Input Neuroprosthetics

1.3 Neuroprosthetics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Neuroprosthetics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Epilepsy

1.3.3 Paralysis

1.3.4 Alzheimer’s Disease

1.4 Global Neuroprosthetics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Neuroprosthetics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Neuroprosthetics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Neuroprosthetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Neuroprosthetics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Neuroprosthetics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Neuroprosthetics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Neuroprosthetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Neuroprosthetics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Neuroprosthetics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Neuroprosthetics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Neuroprosthetics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Neuroprosthetics Production

3.4.1 North America Neuroprosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Neuroprosthetics Production

3.5.1 Europe Neuroprosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Neuroprosthetics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Neuroprosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Neuroprosthetics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Neuroprosthetics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Neuroprosthetics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Neuroprosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Neuroprosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Neuroprosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Neuroprosthetics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Neuroprosthetics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Neuroprosthetics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Neuroprosthetics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Neuroprosthetics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Neuroprosthetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Neuroprosthetics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Neuroprosthetics Business

7.1 MEDTRONIC

7.1.1 MEDTRONIC Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 MEDTRONIC Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ABBOTT

7.2.1 ABBOTT Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ABBOTT Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 COCHLEAR

7.3.1 COCHLEAR Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 COCHLEAR Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

7.4.1 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LIVANOVA

7.5.1 LIVANOVA Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LIVANOVA Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SECOND SIGHT

7.6.1 SECOND SIGHT Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SECOND SIGHT Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MED-EL

7.7.1 MED-EL Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MED-EL Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 RETINA IMPLANT

7.8.1 RETINA IMPLANT Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 RETINA IMPLANT Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SONOVA

7.9.1 SONOVA Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SONOVA Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NEUROPACE

7.10.1 NEUROPACE Neuroprosthetics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Neuroprosthetics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NEUROPACE Neuroprosthetics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 NDI MEDICAL

7.12 NEVRO

8 Neuroprosthetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Neuroprosthetics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neuroprosthetics

8.4 Neuroprosthetics Industrial Chain Analysis

