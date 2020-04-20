New Trends of Isodecyl Citrate Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2017 – 2027

Isodecyl citrate is a natural or synthetic compound which prevents skin lipid peroxidation mostly derived from citrus fruit including lemon, orange, etc. It is used in beauty and personal care products such as lip care, skin care, and makeup remover, attributed to its property on the skin including anti-aging agent, softener, emollient, skin conditioning agent, plasticizer, etc. The global isodecyl citrate market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to rapid growth of beauty and personal care industry and high demand for natural products across the globe over the forecast period.

Global Isodecyl Citrate Market: Dynamics Growing beauty & personal care industry is expected to fuel the global isodecyl citrate market over the forecast period. High demand for natural and organic beauty & personal care products and merger & acquisition among the end-user companies and isodecyl citrate suppliers are the trending factor in global isodecyl citrate market over the forecast period. Whereas, high cost of natural and organic isodecyl citrate is expected to restrain its growth in developing economies such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Companies manufacturing plant based beverages products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing demand for supplements and disease preventive products.

Global Isodecyl Citrate Market: Segmentation The global isodecyl citrate market is segmented on the basis of application, source, and region. On the basis of source segments, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the global isodecyl citrate market. Whereas, organic segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global isodecyl citrate market. Among the application segments, softener segment is expected to dominate the global isodecyl citrate market, attributed to high demand for the agent in skin softening products which have relatively high demand across the globe. Softener segment followed by emollient/skin conditioning agent segment in global isodecyl citrate market. Whereas, anti-aging agent segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global isodecyl citrate market.

Based on the application, the global isodecyl citrate market is segmented into:

Anti-aging Agent

Softener

Emollient/Skin Conditioning Agent

Plasticizer

Based on the source, the global isodecyl citrate market is segmented into:

Synthetic

Natural

Organic

Global Isodecyl Citrate Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global isodecyl citrate market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America isodecyl citrate market is expected to dominate global isodecyl citrate market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period followed by Western Europe isodecyl citrate market, attributed to increasing demand for natural and organic beauty & personal care products.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively significant growth rate in the global isodecyl citrate market over the forecast period, owing to high growth rate of organic beauty & personal care industry in the region. The Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global isodecyl citrate market, owing to the moderate economic, agricultural and industrial development in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global isodecyl citrate market is positive over the forecast period, owing to relatively high application of isodecyl citrate in the beauty and personal care products.

Global Isodecyl Citrate Market: Key Players Some of the players identified in the global isodecyl citrate market include Univar Inc., Vertellus Holdings LLC, ALZO International Inc., Dien Inc., PNR Impex, and Independent Chemical Corporation.