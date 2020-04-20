Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

We can provide sample pages for the better understanding of this report. Request Sample of This Report at: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/591149

Factors such as declining price of sequencing, the high cost of sequencing infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, and technological advancements in the field of sequencing are driving the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

BGI

Illumina

Perkinelmer

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech

Macrogen

Qiagen

Genotypic Technology

Genewiz

Dna Link

Takara

Scigenom Labs

Novogene

Personalis Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Targeted

RNA-Seq

Exome Segment by Application

Diagnostics

Oncology

Drug Discovery

Agriculture

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services

1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Targeted

1.2.3 RNA-Seq

1.2.4 Exome

1.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Diagnostics

1.3.3 Oncology

1.3.4 Drug Discovery

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production

3.4.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production

3.5.1 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business

7.1 BGI

7.1.1 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Illumina

7.2.1 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Perkinelmer

7.3.1 Perkinelmer Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Perkinelmer Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Eurofins Scientific

7.4.1 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gatc Biotech

7.5.1 Gatc Biotech Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gatc Biotech Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Macrogen

7.6.1 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Qiagen

7.7.1 Qiagen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Qiagen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Genotypic Technology

7.8.1 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Genewiz

7.9.1 Genewiz Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Genewiz Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Dna Link

7.10.1 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Takara

7.12 Scigenom Labs

7.13 Novogene

7.14 Personalis

8 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services

8.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Report From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/591149

Follow our other sites for more information :

Uniquenew

Electronicmarketreports

Electronicsproductandservices

softwaretechnologyservice

Icttechnologynetwork

Agriculturesciencetrends

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan.

[email protected]

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research/about/

twitter : https://twitter.com/gqyresearch