Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market: Product Functional Survey 2025
The current nuclear power and equipment market is majorly dominated by the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) with the largest number of operable and upcoming reactors.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest geographic segment in the Nuclear Power and Equipment Market followed by Europe and Americas.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment.
This report presents the worldwide Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
General Electric
Larsen & Toubro
Areva
Babcock & Wilcox
Alstom
Toshiba
Doosan
BWX Technologies
Dongfang Electric
ROSATOM
Shanghai Electric Group
Korea Electric Power
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)
Others
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Military
Public Utilities
Others
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
