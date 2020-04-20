Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market: Product Functional Survey 2025

The current nuclear power and equipment market is majorly dominated by the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) with the largest number of operable and upcoming reactors.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest geographic segment in the Nuclear Power and Equipment Market followed by Europe and Americas.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

General Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Areva

Babcock & Wilcox

Alstom

Toshiba

Doosan

BWX Technologies

Dongfang Electric

ROSATOM

Shanghai Electric Group

Korea Electric Power

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)

Others

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Public Utilities

Others

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

