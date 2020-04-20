Offsite Medical Case Management Market – Rising Health Care Expenditure Worldwide to Propel Market Growth

Study of offsite medical case management market comprises treatments related to different types of cases, such as, independent medical examinations, chronic pain case management, catastrophic case management, long-term disability, short-term disability, and others. Medical case management organizations are involved in a cooperative process of care coordination, planning, evaluation, assessment, facilitation, and advocacy for services and options to meet a person’s and family’s complete general health requirements via communication and each accessible resource to support good-quality, cost-effective outcome.

The global offsite medical case management market was valued at US$ 4,063.2 Mn in 2017. It is estimated to reach value of US$ 5,888.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in geriatric population, and increase in health care expenditure on offsite medical case management systems used in different medical emergencies are estimated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid innovation in technology and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the global offsite medical case management market. Offsite medical case management provides an opportunity to exclude expensive therapeutic treatments which were used initially, thereby helping in cost saving.

The global offsite medical case management market has been segmented based on service type, case type, end-user, and region. In terms of service type, the market has been classified into web-based case management service and telephonic case management service. The telephonic case management service segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Telephonic case management service is quick. Based on case type, the offsite medical case management market has been divided into independent medical examinations, catastrophic case management, chronic pain case management, long-term disability, short-term disability, and others. Among these, the chronic pain case management segment dominates the market due to the high demand for chronic pain case management techniques.

Obtain the Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25943

In terms of end-user, the global offsite medical case management market has been classified into specialty clinics, home care settings, long-term care centers, and others. The long-term care centers segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. Long-term care centers are highly preferred for offsite medical case management as they are equipped with latest technologies for providing quick and accurate diagnosis. In terms of region, the global offsite medical case management market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market from 2018 to 2026 due to rapid technological advancement and rising prevalence of cancer and cardiac diseases in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to follow North America, in terms of revenue share of the global market, during the forecast period.

Leading manufacturers of offsite medical case management devices covered in this report are GENEX Services Inc., Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services Inc., EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc., Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC, Healthcare Solutions Inc., Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

Request for the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25943