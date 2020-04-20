Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 – 2026

Patient-controlled analgesia pumps, also referred to as PCA is one of the methods that is used to control the amount of analgesia (pain medicine) that patients receive. There are various number of patient -controlled analgesia systems. In patient-controlled analgesia, the patient can control their pain. This done with the help of patient-controlled analgesia pump. A PCA pump is a computerized pump that contains a pain medication syringe (as per prescription of the physician) that is directly connected to the IV (intravenous) line in the patients body. The PCA pump, in certain cases, delivers a constant and small pain medication flow. The patient can administer additional doses as per requirement. Patients that have undergone a surgery are typically equipped with patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps. PCA pumps have safety features that are in-built in the device. A safe limit is set within which a patient can administer the pain reliever (analgesic) amount by himself/herself.

The research report by Future Market Insights describes the market scenario for patient-controlled analgesia pumps in its recent study. The analytical research study covers various factors such as growth propellers, trends, opportunities and challenges and the analysis on these aspects provides an all-inclusive research material that can be used to plan future moves. The research report stresses on the fact that the global market for patient-controlled analgesia pumps witnessed a sluggish rate during the 2012-2016 timeline, however, with the advancement of medical technologies and improvement in healthcare infrastructure, this rate is poised to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market is projected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a valuation a bit higher than US$ 500 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of about US$ 330 Mn in 2017.

Application of Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps in Chemo Therapy/Oncology to Drive the Growth of the Global Market

The chemo therapy/oncology segment in the application category is expected to grow at a significant rate and likely to show higher market value by the end of the year of assessment. This segment, in 2017 dominated the global market in terms of market share and is expected to continue with the dominating trend in the coming years. The chemo therapy/oncology segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR to reach a valuation higher than US$ 120 Mn by the end of the forecasted year (2026). The diabetes segment has also shows high potential for growth and is projected to be the fastest growing with a stellar CAGR throughout the period of assessment.

North America to Highly Contribute to the Revenue Share of the Global Market During the Forecast Period

The global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market is expected to soar through the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and rest of the world. The North America region is the largest in terms of high strength and valuation. The patient-controlled analgesia market in North America is estimated to reflect a value of more than US$ 180 Mn by 2026 end, this leading the global market. The APEJ region projected to grow at a high 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Assessment

The research report on global patient-controlled analgesia pumps market covers analysis on key companies such as Smiths Group plc., Fresenius Kabi Group, Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Micrel Medical Devices, Ace Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International and Becton Dickinson and Company.

