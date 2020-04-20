Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Growth To 2024
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market.
Sodium chloride (NaCl) is the chemical name for salt. Sodium chloride occurs naturally as the mineral halite. Commercially, it is obtained by the solar evaporation of salt water, or by mining. It is a component of sodium chloride injections USP, and has production uses in pharmaceutical processing.
Sodium chloride has uses a channeling agent, and as an osmotic agent in the cores of controlled-release tablets. It also is used to help modify drug release, and to adjust porosity in tablet coatings. It can adjust drug release from gels and emulsions, and adjust the thickness of solutions by altering the ionic attributes of a formulation.
Sodium chloride is widely used in a variety of pharmaceutical products to produce isotonic solutions. It is used in normal nasal saline sprays, in intravenous lock flush solutions, and in eye washes or solutions. Sodium chloride tablets are also available to replace salt lost through excess sweating to help prevent muscle cramps. Sodium chloride solution may also be used to dilute medications for nebulization and inhalation
Scope of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market:
According to the grade, the classification of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride includes API-NaCl and HD-NaCl. And the proportion of l API-NaCl in 2017 is about 71%.
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride is widely used for produce Injections, Hemodialysis, Oral Rehydration Salts, Osmotic Agent and Other. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride is used for Injections, and the proportion in 2017 is about 39%.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride, with a production market share nearly 57% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride, enjoying production market share nearly 17% in 2017.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Following Europe, North American is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.
The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):
- K+S
- Akzonobel
- Cargill
- Hebei Huachen
- Swiss Saltworks
- Sudsalz Gmbh
- Tata Chemicals
- Cheetham Salt
- Salinen
- Dominion Salt Ltd.
- US Salt
Based on Product Type, Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:
- API-NaCl
- HD-NaCl
Based on end users/applications, Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:
- Injections
- Hemodialysis
- Oral Rehydration Salts
- Osmotic Agent
- Other
