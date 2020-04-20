Plant Based Thickener Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

Plant based Thickener is an ingredient added to foodstuff to increase its viscosity, without altering its taste and other properties. Plant based Thickener is usually used to thicken food products such as soups, puddings and different types of sauces, without changing its taste. Other than the edible thickeners the other type of nonfood grade thickeners are used in paints, inks, and cosmetics. Food thickeners usually used are of two type polysaccharides and Proteins. The Polysaccharides consists of starches, vegetable gums, and Pectin. Recently there is an increasing need for vegan ingredients which has given rise to the need of using plant based ingredients as Thickeners. The different types of plant based thickeners are considered to be the functional ingredients as they help in improving texture and appearance of the foodstuff, and also improves the nutritional value of the food, by replacing high fat containing ingredients in a variety of food products. Plant based thickener consists of different types of functional starches and gums which are used in soups, sauces, salad dressings, gravies etc.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Plant based thickener can be derived from different types of plants or vegetables such as Corn, Cassava, Potato, Kuzu, arrowroot plant, tapioca and the different types of gums derived from plants such as Agar, Cassia Gum, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, Tara, gum etc. The major drivers for the plant based thickener market are increasing trend of using functional food ingredients that positively impact human health, increased demand for vegan ingredients from the rising vegan food preference by people around the globe, increasing need for improved and smooth mouth feel to the food products, rising preference for food ingredients of natural origin. Plant based thickeners are used for a variety of culinary benefits too for instance agar is used as a vegetarian gelatin, as it can be used to substitute gelatin in different types of food products, with stronger setting traits as compared to gelatin

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23191

Global Plant based Thickener: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature of plant based thickener, the global Plant based Thickener market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of major Plant based Thickener Type, the global Plant based Thickener market has been segmented as –

Starch Potato starch Corn Starch Cassava Starch Tapioca Starch Others

Vegetable Gums Guar Gum Xanthan Gum Agar Gum Locust Bean Gum Cellulose Gum Pectin

Others

On the basis of major End Use of the plant based thickener, the global Plant based Thickener market has been segmented as –

Jams & Marmalades

Jellies

Baked Goods

Yogurt

Seasoning

Meat Coating

Cheese cream

Ice cream

Canned Soups & Sauces

Others

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23191

Global Plant based Thickener Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Plant based Thickeners market are Emsland Starke GmbH, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Inc., Ingredion, Novidon, Sudstarke GmbH, Avebe, Agrana, Tereos and others. Launching new product variants, acquiring the smaller players in the market generating awareness about the benefits of Plant based thickeners through various promotional activities and programs are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.