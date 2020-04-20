Polymeric Sand Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2028

Polymeric sand sales closed in on approximately 84 thousand tons in 2018, according to a new research study of Future Market Insights (FMI). Growth of the polymer sand market is influenced by a wide range of factors including focus of key players on high-quality product offerings with long term warranty, and increasing preference for customized products among end-users.

Significant resurgence in the construction industry in recent years can be backed by the fact that, construction materials manufacturers have been increasingly adopting the Business Information Modelling (BIM) to expand their customer base and increase sales. Key players in the polymeric sand market have been focusing on capitalizing the opportunities in online retail. Polymeric sand manufacturers have been strengthening their visibility in online channels, such as Amazon, in line with search of end-users for established suppliers who have robust e-commerce interface.

Spending in the construction industry spurred in tandem with increasing GHDI of consumers worldwide, which has created potential opportunities for the market players to benefit from. This has further led the leading polymeric sand market players to concentrate on assessment of building trends that result from consumer sentiments in regional markets with growth potential. These players are entering into tie-ups with government entities and building contractors as a long-term sales growth strategy.

Providing customer requirement-specific products at competitive prices, considering the economic tier and purchasing power of the customer base, continue to remain one of primary objectives of the players in the polymeric sand market. Additionally, efforts of the players toward product and brand endorsements for creating awareness on the benefits of polymeric sand among the targeted customers, continues to significantly underpin the market growth.

Demand Remains Robust for Footpath Construction, Sales in Patios to Gain Fast Traction

Footpath construction has traditionally been the most lucrative application of polymeric sand, however sales in forming patios have gained significant momentum in recent years. The report opines that gains from polymeric sand sales in patio construction are expected to remain competent compared to those from footpaths in 2019, currently accounting for approximately 23% and 25% market share respectively.

As the focus of homeowners on expanding their residential areas into outdoors that feature covered patios, media centers, and kitchens, demand for polymeric sand to build patios continues on an upward spiral. According to the report, nearly 50% of houses have patios in the US alone. Additionally, several homeowners prefer larger patios over basic plan outlines, and those facing budget stringency eye plumbing & wiring activities for outdoor kitchens and other amenities.

Residential Sector to Hold Majority Share in Polymeric Sand Market

The report states that residential end users hold nearly half volume share of the polymeric sand market, representing the volume of over 35 thousand tons in 2018. Resurgent growth of the housing industry and renovation activities by homeowners in the recent past allude growing demand for various construction materials and consumables, which has been indirectly influencing demand for polymeric sand. The advent of polymeric sand has offset the challenges associated with washout owing to lack of binders in sand, while preventing the growth of weeds, ant hills, and grass as a consequence.

According to the study, gains will also remain strong from the commercial sector, wherein sales are partly driven by large-scale infrastructure development projects worldwide, particularly in developing economies of the Asia-Pacific. Another key factor influencing sales of polymeric sand in the commercial sector is increased focus of governments on strengthening their energy infrastructure, and investing in the development of transit facilities.

This report by FMI also offers a precise forecast of the polymeric sand market for the period 2018 to 2028.