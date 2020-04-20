Portable Printer Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast To 2023

The portable printer market was valued at $844.19 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,643.40 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. The features such as simplicity in terms of paper loading, flexible function, and wireless operation made it suitable for the different industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, transportation, and others.

A printer is a peripheral device that accepts input in the form of text or graphics through a digitally connected device and generates printed document for the user. Printers vary in shape, size, speed, and cost. The portable printer is a kind of handy printer that can be easily moved and provides mobility to the user.

In 2016, thermal technology segment dominated the portable printer market in technology type segment, in terms of revenue. Moreover, transportation & logistics segment witnessed significant growth, due to increase in demand for mobility and on-demand printing facility.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the portable printer market in 2016, accounting for around 35.23% share, owing to surge in demand for mobility for printing across industry verticals and rapid digitization has contributed to the growth of the portable printer market in this region. Furthermore, increase in adoption of BYOD policy across industry verticals, drives the market across the country.

The report features a competitive scenario of the portable printer market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Bixolon Co. Ltd, Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, and ZEBRA Technologies. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

Analyst Review:

Portable printer allows the user to print the document as on demand via Bluetooth or USB cable through the connected device. The portable printer market is expected to reach $1,643.40 million by 2023, owing to rise in online business, growth in internet penetration, and increase in adoption of smart and connected devices. However, rise of investment on digitization across various developing nations might limit the adoption of portable printer.

Rise in mobile workforce management among industries and increase in adoption of BYOD policy across various industries, which drive the demand for portable printer. This enables the end users to perform the tasks and maintain documentation at office space or remote location as per the requirement or based on the need to capture the data.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor, in terms of revenue, in the portable printer market. In addition, thermal technology based printer has contributed significant revenue to the market, majorly from the U.S. Furthermore, the Telecom segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to heavy investment in optical fiber installations and digitization across the developing nations.

Key market players have adopted various strategies, such as new product launch, business expansion, and strategic alliances, to increase awareness about portable printer across various countries.

