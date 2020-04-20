Radio Modem Market Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization To 2024

Radio Modem Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Radio Modem Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Radio Modem market.

Radio modems transfer data wirelessly across a range of up to tens of kilometres. Using radio modems is a modern way to create Private Radio Networks (PRN). Private radio networks are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators. In most cases users use licensed frequencies either in the UHF or VHF bands. In certain areas licensed frequencies may be reserved for a given user, thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of radio interference from other RF transmitters. Also licence free frequencies are available in most countries, enabling easy implementation, but at the same time other users may use the same frequency, thus making it possible that a given frequency is blocked. Factors influencing radio performance are: antenna height and type, the sensitivity of the radio, the output power of the radio and the complete system design.

Scope of Radio Modem Market:

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Transportation, Government & Defense, Electronic and Electricity, Mining & Oil and so on.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Digi, Campbell Scientific, SATEL, RACOM, RF DataTech, Raveon Technologies, Advantech B+B SmartWorx, Westermo, Warwick Wireless, ATIM, Radiometrix Ltd, ADEUNIS RF and so on. Among them, Digi, SATEL and Campbell Scientific are the leaders in this market.

Cost-effectiveness and fidelity are the major factors propelling the growth of the Europe radio modem market. The other factors boosting the growth of the Europe radio modem market are individualistic and privately owned networks and minimum infrastructure demands. Additionally, an ITS needs wireless communications to enhance its system and is deploying wireless networks which are flexible, cost-effective, and smaller in size. In addition, rising government expenditure toward the implementation of different ITS systems such as advanced transportation management systems, electronic toll collection systems, and others may increase the Europe radio modem market growth.

The frequency band segment of the market is divided into UHF, license-free, VHF, and Wi-Fi. The operating range segment of the Europe radio modem market is classified into long and short.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Radio Modem is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radio Modem in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Goal Audience of Radio Modem Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market:

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters; Company / Potential Investors; Association and government bodies.

Radio Modem Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Based on Product Type, Radio Modem market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Based on end users/applications, Radio Modem market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

This Radio Modem Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following questions

