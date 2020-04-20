Seasoned Laver Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 – 2028

Market outlook: Seasoned Laver

Laver is an edible alga commonly known as seaweed. It is a macroscopic, multicellular algae found in the water bodies across the globe. Seasoned laver is manufactured using primary roasting and secondary roasting of the raw material. Substances used as a thickening and gelling agents such as alginate and carrageenan are derived from seasoned laver. Seasoned laver possesses a multi-benefit profile. It is used in food, cosmetics, medicine, and organic fertilizers and feed additives. Seasoned laver is used for making laverbread, a traditional dish of Wales. The principal variety of seasoned laver is purple laver. Purple laver is classified as red algae which are used for preparing hydrocolloids. The hydrocolloids are used in the food industry as thickeners and gelling agents. Seasoned laver has a high content of dietary minerals especially iodine and iron. The presence of high levels of iodine gives a distinctive flavor to the seasoned laver.

Reasons for Covering Seasoned Laver as a Title

The rapid growth in the food processing sector has led to an increasing demand for seasoned laver. It is consumed as a food extract in many regions across the globe. Seasoned laver is widely used in the preparation of snacks across the globe. The laverbread prepared from the seasoned laver is a traditional Welsh diet and is widely eaten across Wales. The growing consumer awareness about the associated benefits of seasoned laver is the driving force behind the elevation in seasoned laver demand. The high demand for seasoned laver in preparation of medicines and vitamins has led to an increasing demand in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sectors. The seasoned laver has been widely used in the preparation of biofuels. Apart from its numerous benefits, the lack of awareness of harvesting various types of seasoned laver accompanied by its toxic nature is responsible for hampering its growth in the forecast period.

Global Seasoned Laver Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of type, global Seasoned Laver market has been segmented as:

Red algae

Brown algae

Green algae

On the basis of form, global Seasoned Laver market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Dried

On the basis of end use, global Seasoned Laver market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (Biofuels)

Seasoned Laver Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global seasoned laver market include Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Acadian Seaplants Ltd., North American Kelp, Ocean Organics Corp, VitaminSea Seaweed Co., Mendocino Sea Vegetable Company, Dulse & Rugosa, Ocean Harvest Technology, Ocean Rainforest Sp/F and Irish Seaweeds.