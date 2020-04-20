Smart Agriculture Market Growth, Share, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Smart Agriculture Market Forecast Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Smart Agriculture refers to the relatively controlled conditions, the industrialized production, intensive and efficient to realize the sustainable development of modern agricultural production mode, is the agricultural land matching with advanced facilities, highly technical specification and high benefit of intensive scale operation mode of production.

APAC is one of the prospective markets for smart agriculture. This region has large farmlands and is witnessing a high population growth rate. The global Smart Agriculture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Agriculture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Agriculture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Deere

Trimble

Raven Industries

Agjunction

Agco

Climate

AG Leader Technology

Precision Planting

SST Development Group

Topcon Positioning Systems

Semiosbio Technologies

Delaval

Boumatic Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Hardware (GPS, Drones, Sensors, LED Grow Lights)

Software

Services Segment by Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

