Smart Agriculture Solution Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2026-end

The worldwide smart agriculture solution market was evaluated to be esteemed in abundance of US$ 10 Bn before the fall of 2016, mirroring a Y-o-Y development rate of over 5% more than 2015. By 2026, the market is expected to achieve a valuation near US$ 40 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between the given forecast period of 2016 to 2026. The global smart agriculture solution market is gauged to showcase an incremental chance of a little over US$ 25 bn over the course of forecast period. With respect to basis point share, the sub segment of hardware of the component segment is expected to account for over half of the share of the global smart agriculture solutions market by 2026. In term of solution, the segment of variable rate technology is projected to showcase a strong CAGR of 13.4% as compared to other sub segments in the global market for smart agriculture solutions.

The overall valuation of smart agriculture solutions market in North America is expected to reach worth US$5 bn by the fall of 2016 and over the course of the given forecast period, the North America market is estimated to be valued nearly at US$15 bn growing with a strong CAGR of 9.8% in the same period of forecast. Latin America market is projected to show a hefty CAGR of 12.3% over the course of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2026. On the other hand, the smart agriculture solutions market in Asia Pacific except Japan region is expected to show a monumental growth rate and is estimated to present business opportunities worth over US$5 bn with a CAGR of 13.7%.

Different little and medium-sized specific agriculture solution suppliers concentrate on creating and presenting answers for precision farming with the help of imaging drones and technologies. Furthermore, these companies are concentrating on giving services of data to help the farmers to maximize the yield limit and upgrade their asset usage. These elements are projected to drive the overall growth of the global smart agriculture solution market in the years to come. For instance, in March 2016, a U.S. based aerial imagery specialist company, TerrAvion, presented aerial imagery services for the farmers with the guide of thermal imagery and drones technology. This, as a result, would improve its analytics of data imagery, which is projected to help farmers in optimizing their profitability.

Growing investment in the smart agriculture solutions is another vital trend observed in the current scenarios of global market for smart agriculture solutions. Prominent manufacturers of sensor are concentrating on putting money in numerous medium and small sized smart agriculture solution providers so as to increase the presence of their services in the global market. For instance, in the month of April 2016, Flex Technology Accelerator and Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), Lab IX, put their capital in CropX Inc. which is a smart agriculture solution providers based out in the U.S., so as to optimize its product portfolio along with the view to bolster its presence in the global market.

In a similar manner, growing partnerships with several entities in the overall value chain of the global smart agriculture solutions market is expected to have a positive effect on the overall development of the global smart agriculture solutions market over the course of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2026. In November 2016, Tribal Navigation Ltd. joined hands with Agrinetix, Precision AG, KOREC, Avidor High Tech France, and Geo-Pro with a view to improve its overall presence in the market places of Europe and North America.