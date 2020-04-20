Smart Street Lighting Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation and Global Forecast to 2023

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Street Lighting Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Smart street lamp, also known as intelligent street lamp, or smart street lamp and smart lighting, adopts the Internet of things and cloud computing technology to comprehensively upgrade the urban public lighting management system and realize the centralized control, operation and maintenance informatization and intelligent lighting of street lamp.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Street Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The European region Smart Street Lighting market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Smart Street Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hubbell Lighting

GE Lighting

OSRAM Licht

Royal Philips

Acuity Brands Lighting

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

Lutron Electronics

CREE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Street Lighting

Wireless Street Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Industrial Park

Residential Areas

