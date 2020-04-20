Sodium, Potassium And Calcium Salts Of Fatty Acids Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids are the commonly known as soap salts and fatty acid salts. These are ranges in various colours such as white or yellowish-white and forms such as hard, powder, glossy and crystalline solids, or semisolids. Sodium, Potassium and Calcium salts of fatty acids are produced by adding sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide, and calcium hydroxide to fatty acids found in plant oils and animal fats. The soap salt containing first pesticide product was register for use in 1947. The North America sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market, attributed high growth of personal care industry.

Global Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids Market: Dynamics Microeconomic factors factor driving the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market include growing personal care and pharmaceutical industry and high demand for emulsifying agents in both the industry particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company manufacturing sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for personal care products across the regions over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market through collaboration with end-users i.e. personal care product manufacturers.

Global Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids Market: Segmentation The global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market is segmented by end-use industry, application, and by region. The personal care industry segment is expected to contribute to the significant revenue share with a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to high demand for sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids in soap production. Pharmaceutical segment is followed by personal care industry in the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market. By application segment, emulsifying segment is expected to contribute for relatively high revenue share in the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market, attributed to significant demand for emulsifying agent in personal care market.

Based on the end-use industry, the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care Industry

Agriculture Industry

Based on the application, the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market is segmented into:

Emulsifying Agent

Anticaking Agent

Gelling Agent

Thickener

Stabiliser

Insecticide

Algaecide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Global Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, APEJ is expected to dominate the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market, owing to a significant revenue share in personal care product market. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific in the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market, attributed to rapidly rising demand for emulsifier in pharmaceutical industry.

The Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to account for significant revenue share in the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market with a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market, owing to growing economy and relatively low-value share in the global personal care market. Overall, the outlook for the global sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids Market: Key Players Few players of sodium, potassium and calcium salts of fatty acids market include Acme Synthetic Chemicals, Viva Corporation, Aspek Kimya G?da ?thalat ve ?hracat San. Tic. Ltd., and Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.

