Soybean Rust Control Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2028

The elevating global population is a major contributor to the increasing production of crops leading to a proliferation in the use of the pesticide. Apart from the cereals, soybean is one of the rich sources of protein used as a lactose alternative. Over the years the soybean plantation has been terrorized by a disease known as the soybean rust. Soybean rust is mainly caused by two fungi Phakopsora pachyrhizi or the Asian soybean rust and Phakopsora meibomiae or new world soybean rust. The disease is listed amongst possible weapon for bioterrorism. The disease has been mainly reported in the regions of Asia Africa, Australia, and U.S. Strategies have been developed for the soybean rust control involving the use of fungicides.

Increasing Demand for Nutrient Rich Products is Promoting Market Growth

Soybean is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Transformation of soya into various popular food products such as: Miso, Tofu, and Tempeh has increased the demand for soybean at a global level. Soybean rust control is a major challenge for the manufacturers dealing with soybean production. Various cultural practices such as crop rotations and row spacing have been tested over the years for soybean rust control but have resulted in only little effect. The most effective method reported for soybean rust control is the use of synthetic fungicides. The manufacturers are mainly following screening trial for fungicides to test the effect of soybean rust control. The cost of spraying fungicides for the soybean rust control is a matter of serious concern for the crop growers. Moreover, these fungicides need to be applied during the early stages of infection covering the entire canopy for effective soybean rust control. Soybean rust diseases have the ability to spread at a very high rate through the medium of air thus, causing a huge loss in the overall yield. The future of soybean rust control seems to lie in developing a resistant variety of crops but at present juncture, the available varieties offer little to zero resistance. Thus, making the use of fungicides best-known option for soybean rust control.

Global soybean rust control Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of type of fungicide, the global soybean rust control market has been segmented as-

Protective

Curative

On the basis of form of fungicide, the global soybean rust control market has been segmented as-

Spray

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of region, the global soybean rust control market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Soybean rust control Market: Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the soybean rust control market are DuPont, Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Albaugh, Monsanto, and Arysta LifeScience among others.