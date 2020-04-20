Specialty Fats Market by 2024: Key Participants, Opportunities, Revenue, Application, Type, Regions

Specialty Fats Market covers the market shares, value analysis of various segments, competitive analysis, trends, developments, opportunities and key drivers across important regions in the globe. Also Specialty Fats Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Specialty Fats market.

Specialty Fats are tailor made to imitate the many positive traits of cocoa butter or other properties to make them more suitable for specific applications.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 13%.

The worldwide market for Specialty Fats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 7020 million US$ in 2024, from 4930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

AAK AB

Mewah Group

Cargill

Wilmar

IOI Group

Fuji Oil

Musim Mas

Apical Group

ISF

PT SMART

Bunge

Liberty Oil Mills

3F Industries

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Goodhope

Puratos

Lam Soon

Hain Celestial

New Britain Oils

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Others

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Others

