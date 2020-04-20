Television Broadcasting Services Market – Advancements in Broadcast and Media Industry

Growing digitalization (digital migration) and consumption of digital content has changed the medium and mode of these being consumed and/or delivered to customers. Amidst this space, across the television industry, there has been swift shift in the demand and supply trend. These changes are driven by both push from regulatory changes and technology augmented cost effective solutions and services. This report by Transparency Market Research provides insights to how the ecosystem has evolved over the forecast period spanning a term of ten years, viz. from 2016-2026.

The global television broadcasting services market is foreseen to gather pace in its growth with advertisement regarded as a leading revenue source and rising demand for HD content. The shift in trend from provider-driven to consumer-driven observed in the television market could bode well for the rise of broadcasting services. Increasing consumer expectations could be met with technological advancement in the manufacturing of devices and rising quality standards.

With swelling consumer preference for high-quality content, demand for top-end over-the-top television (OTT) services such as HBO Go is expected to improve in the near future. In 2017, ownership of HD televisions touched 85.0%, according to the finding mentioned in the Ericsson Mobility Report 2017.

The growth of the global television broadcasting services market is predicted to decline with limited reach of television due to the implementation of intangible and stringent regulations of different nations.

However, the need of enterprises to reach potential customers and large audiences could create demand for television broadcasting services during the course of the forecast period. With increasing number of channels and its wider reach, television is proving itself as a prominent vehicle to reach people and improve business operations through its various platforms.