Top Load Cartoning Machines Market Opportunities, Challenges, and Forecast Report 2027

The most powerful factor in the top load cartooning machines market is the advancement of the bundling hardware market. Engineers of top load cartooning machines are concentrating on improving the plan so as to grow the limit. Makers are acquainting new models with reinforce their situation in the market.

The global top load cartoning machines market is witnessing growth on the back of advances that are being made in packaging technologies. The emphasis is now being placed on capacity expansion, automation and faster processing. This is playing an important role in enhancing top load cartoning machine functionalities. Market players are introducing advanced machines in order increase their increase market share. Manufacturers are offering top load cartoning machines that can easily meet the both single or a complete end-of-line requirements right from carton former to loader to closer.

Availability of a wide range of top load carton formers that also offer sealing and loading solutions is expected to drive the global sales of top load cartoning machines in the forthcoming years. Moreover, companies are also focusing on helping their clients fit most need and budget. These machines are capable of packaging a wide variety of product including snack foods, frozen pizza, bakery products, and flow-wrapped cereal bars among others.

The packaging machines are being rapidly adopted in sectors such food & beverage and healthcare, which is further boosting the growth of the global top load cartoning machines market. A recent report published by Future Market Insight (FMI) projects that the global top load cartoning machines will increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2017-2026), to surpass a valuation of US$ 700 Mn.Europe will Continue to Spearhead the Global Top Load Cartoning Machines Market Through 2027

Among region, Europe is expected to dominate global top load cartoning machines market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. The regions top load cartoning machines market is set to reflect a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are will remain the other important markets for vendors operating globally.

Horizontal Top Load Cartoning Machine a Leading Product Type Segment

On the basis of product type, the horizontal segment is currently commands for more than two-third revenue share. In addition, the segment is estimated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 600 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of over 4%. The segment is anticipated to grow by US$ 39.2 Mn annually over the course of the assessment period.

Preference for Top Load Cartoning Machine with 70 to 150 CPM will Remain High

Based on capacity, the 70 to 150 CPM segment will retain its top position over 2026. Currently, the segment commands for a significant share of the global market in terms of revenue. Towards the end of assessment period, the 70 to 150 CPM segment is estimated to represent for close to one-third market share, expanding at a steady growth rate.

Beverage will Remain the largest End User of Top Load Cartoning Machine

By end user, the beverage segment is expected to remain highly lucrative in 2017 and beyond. In terms of revenue, the segment currently accounts for a notable share of the global market. Between 2017 and 2026, the beverage segment is projected to exhibit an above-average growth rate to reach a market valuation of over US$ 200.

Competition Tracking

Some of the leading companies operating in the global top load cartoning machines market include Robert Bosch GmbH – Packaging Technology, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Molins Langen – Molins PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A., Rovema GmbH, Cama Group, Econocorp Inc., PMI Cartoning, Inc., Bradman Lake Group Ltd., and ADCO Manufacturing. A majority of these manufacture are concentration of increasing their production offering in order to gain a competitive edge.

