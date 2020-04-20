Tranexamic Acid Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Types and Application 2019
Tranexamic Acid Market Forcast 2024 report examines Product Specification, Major Segments in Focus, Geographic Focus, Production Capacity, Production, Sales Performance of key players in market.
Outline of Tranexamic Acid Market: Tranexamic acid is a synthetic amino acid. Other names include hemolytic inflammation, hemostatic acid, tranexamic acid, etc. It has the pharmacological effect of stopping bleeding and anti-inflammatory. It is used as a blood coagulation agent, and it has two kinds of injections and oral administration.
Tranexamic Acid market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
- Venkata Sai Life Sciences
- Aquatic Remedies
- Taicang Pharmaceutical Factory
- Shilpa Medicare Limited
- Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group
- Dongting Pharma
- Huluwa Pharma
On the basis of product,
- USP25, BP2000, Other
On the basis of the end users/applications,
- Trauma, Craniocerebral Trauma, Menorrhagia, Postpartum Hemorrhage, Surgery, Other Treatment, Whitening Cosmetics
Tranexamic Acid Market 2019 Forecast to 2022 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
