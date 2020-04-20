Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears Market 2018 Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Landing gear system is a vital component installed on every UAV. It ensures a stable support for the UAVs at rest on the ground, establishing an appropriate shock-absorbing device and enabling the chassis to move for taxiing during manhandling. It is a mechanical system that absorbs loads during landing and taxiing, as well as transfers substantial part of these loads to the airframe, dissipating majority of the impact energy. The main functions of such landing gears include energy absorption, taxi control, and braking.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gears in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The defense segment accounts for the maximum share of the market and occupied around 78% of the total market.

APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed to the expansion of military capabilities in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The growing initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms has led to the development of home-grown UAVs and military drones in the region. Several APAC nations are making huge investments in the parts and components for UAVs, which will propel the UAV landing gear market in the region in the coming years.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UTC Aerospace Systems

Aero Telemetry

CIRCOR International

Fiber Dynamics

GE Aviation

Heroux-Devtek

Safran Landing Systems

ACP Composites

CESA

UAV Factory

Whippany Actuation Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Strut Landing Gear

Rocker Landing Gear

Pontoon Landing Gear

Framed Landing Gear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense

Commercial and Civil

Other

