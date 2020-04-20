Unmanned Ground Vehicle 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market 2019

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a mechanical machine that moves along the surface of ground whose task is to carry or transport something, it does not carry a human being.

The global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Unmanned Ground Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Unmanned Ground Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roboteam

Milrem

Elbit Systems

PrecisionHawk

Zoox

Comma

SkySpecs

RE2

Autonomous Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tracked Type

Wheeled Type

Legged Type

Segment by Application

Civilian and Commercial Applications

Military Applications

