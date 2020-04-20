Variable Speed Drive Market Trends, research, Analysis and projections for 2017-2023

The global variable speed drive market was valued at $18,004 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $26,544 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2026. North America is dominate the global variable speed drive market during the forecast period. In addition, in 2016, China dominated the market in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America, and the UK is projected to lead in the European region during the forecast period.

At present, North America dominates this market. In 2023, China is expected to register the highest growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK is expected to lead the overall market in the European region during the forecast period. Presently, the U.S. is expected to dominate the North American market.

Increase in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others drive the demand for the variable speed drive market. Further, the growth in need for energy efficiency, rise in trend of industrial automation, and reduction in operating costs of any intensive industry fuel the market growth. However, high cost of deployment is expected restrain the growth of the market.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4546

In 2016, the low voltage segment dominated the global variable speed drive market, in terms of revenue. However, based on application system, pump is projected to dominate the global market, followed by fan in 2023.

Analyst Review:

Variable speed drive is a device that regulates the speed and rotational force of electric motor by changing the frequency of the power being fed to the motor. Motors are widely used in industries and offices. In addition, more than 65% of industrial energy is consumed by motors. Motors operate in various machine such as sewage and irrigation pumps, paper machines, power plant fans, and milking machines. Moreover, variable speed drive are essential components in electrical devices such as pump, fan, compressor, conveyor, and others where it plays a key role. Based on voltage, it is classified into low and medium voltage.

By voltage type, low voltage segment was dominant in 2016, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecasted period in terms of revenue. By application, the fan segment witnessed highest growth rate during the forecast period, followed by compressor.

ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, General Electric, Crompton Greaves, WEG, Schneider, Emerson Electric, and Danfoss are key market players that occupy a garner revenue share in the variable speed drive market.

Make a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4546

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.