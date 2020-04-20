Vision Guided Robotics 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025
Vision Guided Robotics includes robots with built-in cameras that are used as sensors to provide a feedback indication to the robot controller to move accurately to a variable target location. These vision guided robotic systems operate freely, increase production efficiency, and enhance quality, while reducing human errors and wastage of resources.
The global Vision Guided Robotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Vision Guided Robotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vision Guided Robotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FANUC
Adept
ABB
Kuka
YASKAWA
Kawasaki Robotics
OTC
EPSON
Denso
Staubli
American Robot
NACHI
COMAU
CLOOS
Panasonic
SIASUN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
3D Vision Guided Robotics
Non-3D Vision Guided Robotics
Segment by Application
Material Handling
Automated Assembly
Others
