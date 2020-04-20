Windsurfing Equipment Market Size, Industry Status, Growth opportunity for Leading Players 2017 – 2022

XploreMR report is prepared by the evaluating on the analysis of past years market, controls, and operators which impacted on Industry growth. This report will provide potentially productive and significant information about the market which decreases the witnessed unusual growth patterns risks of the Industry. It is a promoting method, which helps to design the Industry product as well as service. The Report provides information on segments and products as per the type, region, applications, product.

Windsurfing is one of the fast-growing watersports in the world. Its popularity has been gaining traction over the past decade. Predominant in the US, windsurfing continues to draw participation of people attracted towards surface water sports such as surfing and sailing.

Stringent safety regulations associated with this watersport are instrumenting the need for being equipped with proper windsurfing gear. The wide spectrum of windsurfing equipment can be primarily bifurcated into types of boards and types of sails. Aquadynamic board designs, skill of windsurfers, their bodyweight, and materials used for making sails are observed as key criteria influencing the purchase as well as production of windsurfing equipment in the global market.

Windsurfing Equipment Market: Segmentation

In this report, product-type, channel, and price-range are key segments into which the global market for windsurfing equipment has been analyzed and forecasted. On the basis of type of products, the global windsurfing equipment market is categorized into Bullitt windsurfing board, Manta windsurfing board, Coolrider windsurfing board, 3S windsurfing board, Freetime windsurfing sail, Rocket windsurfing board, Matrix windsurfing sail, Vapor windsurfing sail, Pilot windsurfing sail, and Savage windsurfing sail.

The market is also segmented on the basis of channels, namely sport stores, specialty stores, online, and franchised stores. The report also includes a segmental analysis of global windsurfing equipment market based on the price ranges. Premium, super-premium, mid-range and economy are price range-based categories employed in segmenting the growth of global windsurfing equipment market.

Windsurfing Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global market for windsurfing equipment is segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2017, North America will remain at the forefront of global expansion of windsurfing equipment market, holding the largest share in terms of revenues. The windsurfing equipment market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the next five years. In addition, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region will exhibit lucrative growth with respect to sales of windsurfing equipment.

As North America retains a leading position throughout the forecast period,the demand for windsurfing equipment is also expected to incur significant rise in regions with higher participation towards watersports. In some countries, natural water bodies such as lakes and large ponds are being converted for setting up windsurfing sporting events. Windsurfing is gaining popularity as one of the fastest-growing surface water sports wherein coastal regions appropriate for this watersports are registering a sizeable uptick in terms of participation.

Concurrent to the rising participation in windsurfing, local and multinational manufacturers of sporting goods & accessories are extending their presence in the windsurfing equipment markets by launching new product lines on windsurfing boards and windsurfing sails.

Against the backdrop of changing consumer lifestyles, regional manufacturers of windsurfing equipment are also expected to showcase new marketing strategies, drawing attention of people new to this type of watersport. The windsurfing equipment markets in Latin America and the MEA region may witness a relatively low turnout with respects to participation in windsurfing, which can be translated into low demand for windsurfing equipment, but labor wages, attractive scope for investments, and favorable industrial regulations in these regions can be viewed advantageous for cost-effective manufacturing windsurfing equipment.

Windsurfing Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Company market share analysis of key players partaking in the global market for windsurfing equipment is provided in the report. Leading manufacturers of windsurfing equipment include, Societe BIC, S.A (Cedex Clichy, France), Witchcraft Windsurfing (Lajares Fuerteventura, Spain), Drops Boards SAS (Magione PG, Italy), Ricci International Srl (Grosseto Toscana, Italy), Kona Windsurfing Ab (Motala, Sweden), Kai Nalu Incorporated (Haiku, USA), TABOU SURFBOARDS (France), Shriro Holdings Ltd. (Eastern District, Hong Kong), Mistral International B.V. (Wierden, Netherlands), and Point 7 International Ltd (Singapore).

These companies will be employing promotional activities and aggressive marketing for attaining a higher market share over their competitors. Additional strategies formulated by these players will include joint ventures & collaborations, product innovations, premeditated acquisitions, and cross-regional expansions, among others.

The scope of the study offers an all-inclusive evaluation of stakeholder strategies, as well as winning essentials for them, by segmenting the global windsurfing equipment market as below:

Windsurfing Equipment Market, Product Analysis

Bullitt Windsurfing Board

Coolrider Windsurfing Board

Manta Windsurfing Board

3S Windsurfing Board

Rocket Windsurfing Board

Freetime Windsurfing Sail

Vapor Windsurfing Sail

Pilot Windsurfing Sail

Matrix Windsurfing Sail

Savage Windsurfing Sail

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, Channel Analysis

Sport Stores

Franchised Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, Price Range Analysis

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Super-Premium

In addition, the report also delivers a cross-sectional analysis of all aforementioned segments across the following geographical markets:

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, by Geography