Wipes Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis from 2025

Global Wipes Market: SnapshotThe usage of wipes in industrial as well as consumer applications is having a positive influence on the growth of the global wipes market. Other factors responsible for this rise are innovation, modernization and growing customer awareness. Use of wipes makes cleaning very efficient and easier, and also helps in decreasing efforts needed for cleaning processes.

Owing to these factors, the global wipes market is projected to have a decent growth due to the convenience provided as well as rise in demand for cleaning agents and associated products.The global wipes market is divided into several segments on the basis of five criteria which are: product type, material, application, cleaning tool, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into two segments, i.e. disposable wipes and non-disposable wipes.

By material, the global wipes industry is segmented into woven and non-woven. With respect to cleaning tool, the market is categorized as brooms and mops, scrubbers and sponges, sourcing pads and cleaning brushes. Based on application, the global wipes market is segmented into food industry, transportation, healthcare, household sector, and others, which are explained in detail in the report.

The report for the global wipes market has been compiled using primary as well as secondary research data. Competitive landscapes, newest trends and future opportunities, geographical dominance, and several other aspects have been covered in-depth in the report. Future market estimates and expected trends are explained in this report to provide a valuable insight to market players, so that they can properly set up their market strategies.

Global Wipes Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing demand for cleaning and disinfecting various surfaces has caused a substantial improvement in the global wipes market. This rising trend is seen all over the globe. There are several other factors that fuel the market such as saving time, reducing efforts for cleaning without hampering quality, maintaining hygiene and convenience, and ensuring good cleaning performance. All these aspects are covered under the use of wipes, thus being significant drivers of this market.

Global Wipes Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are regions that mainly have a significant presence in the global wipes market. From these regions, North America and Europe hold the top spots as they are established markets with the presence several vendors in these regions. In contrast to these regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to improve in the global wipes market, and might even capture the leading regional segment spot in the next few years.

Global Wipes Market: Competitive Landscape

A significantly high competition exists in the vendor landscape of the global wipes market. . On account of its extensive product portfolio and geographical outreach, Procter and Gamble held the top market share in 2016. But, as there are many other players in the market, Procter and Gamble faced significant competition. There are numerous other companies in this market such Johnson and Son, the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group, amongst many more. Most of the companies are focusing on gaining by means of product development and introduction of superior products. Most of the competitors aim to grow by leveraging new opportunities in emerging economies.

Global Wipes Market, by Type:

Disposable wipes

Non-Disposable wipes

Global Wipes Market, by Material:

Woven

Non-Woven

Global Wipes Market, by Other Cleaning Tools:

Sourcing Pads

Scrubbers and Sponges

Brooms and Mops

Cleaning Brushes

Global Wipes Market, by Application:

Household Sector

Industrial Sector Manufacturing Sector Automotive Sector Transportation Food Industry Education Sector Health Care Others



Global Wipes Market, by Geography: