Wireless Charging Systems Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

This technology involves the transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device. It comprises a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy, and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery. It is a reliable, convenient, and safe technology to power and charge electrical devices. In addition, it provides multiple efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Wireless Charging Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Wireless Charging Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Wireless charging is user-friendly, as the inconvenience of connecting cables is minimized, and different brands & models of devices can also use the same charger. Moreover, it enhances flexibility, especially for the devices for which replacing their batteries or connecting cables for charging is costly, hazardous, or infeasible (e.g., body implanted sensors).

The demand for wireless charging is globally expected to rise during the forecast period due to ascending sales of electric vehicles, constantly evolving portable electronics & wearable device market, and necessity of harvesting ambient RF. However, technology being expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging rate restrain the wireless charging market growth. Moreover, high research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending Internet of Things (IoT) creates lucrative opportunities in the wireless charging market. The incompatibility of the technology with the existing electronic devices and certification problem for high range and power rated wireless charging units are the challenges faced by the wireless charging devices.

The global Wireless Charging Systems market is valued at 4040 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 34300 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 42.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Charging Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

POWERMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

WITRICITY CORPORATION

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

MURATA MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD.

SONY CORPORATION

FULTON INNOVATION LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inductive

Resonant

RF

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Wireless Charging Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wireless Charging Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wireless Charging Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wireless Charging Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wireless Charging Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wireless Charging Systems Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

