Yumberry Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2028

Yumberry is a commercial name for the fruit yangmei, which is native to China and Japan. Yumberry is known by the scientific name of myrica rubra. Yumberry has various names according to the regions in which they are grown such as yamamomo or Japanese bayberry in Japan and red bayberry and waxberry in the rest of the world. Yumberry has a high anti-oxidant activity and high vitamin and mineral content and are an addition to the superfruits category. They are known to have many health benefits such as dispelling summer heats in the bowel and curing stomach aches. Increasing number of scientific research papers are also supporting these health claims. Yumberry is a spherical, reddish-purple colored fruit which has a slight resemblance to raspberries and has a succulent and fleshy inner side. They have a sweet-sour flavor taste like that of a strawberry. As of 2016, almost 90% of the global yumberry produce was grown in China. The rest of the production zone is fragmented with the inclusion of countries like Japan, India, Thailand and Vietnam. The Zhejiang Province in China contributes enormously to the yumberry production. Recently, the growing demand for superfruits and exotic fruits has raised considerable awareness about the advantages of yumberry and consequently, its consumption has also grown.

The growth of the yumberry market is indicated by a number of product launches in the beverages segment, where manufacturers have developed yumberry drinks and are marketing it as a healthy superfruit drink. This trend is especially followed in the North American region and to some extent in Europe. Despite yumberry being predominantly cultivated in Asia, they are speculated to meet an increased demand from consumers across the globe, and the supply-demand scenario of yumberry market and its possible shift of production and consumption over the forecast period with regard to regions is essential to further strategize the global growth of the yumberry market. In the competitive backdrop of berries and other superfruits, yumberries boast of their fresh and pleasant taste which gives marketers a major advantage and is also helping fuel the growth of the market. Most notable are the initiatives taken up by Australia to establish a firm growth of the yumberry market in the local region.

Global Yumberry Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the yumberry market is segmented as-

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

On the basis of origin, the yumberry market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the yumberry market is segmented as-

Household

Foodservice

Industry

Food & Beverages

Pickles & spreads

Frozen dessert

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

On the basis of distribution channel, the yumberry market is segmented as-

Direct sales

Indirect sales

Global Yumberry Market: Key Players

Some of the producers/growers operating in the yumberry market are DB Tomato (Xiamen) Industry Co.,Ltd., Guangdong Jason Nursery Industrial Co. Ltd and Y.V. Fresh. The market is dominated by a number of small growers in China and act as exporters for rest of the world.