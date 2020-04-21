Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market 2018 – 2025

ABPM patient monitors market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into arm and wrist ABPM patient monitors. In terms of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed in four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

ABPM patient monitors are non-invasive medical devices used for detecting blood pressure and it can be carried over the patient for 24 hours, even during sleep. The patient is connected to the device by a belt around their body and a cuff around the upper arm that measures the blood pressure.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market was valued at $84 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $142 million at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025. Rise in number of hypertension cases due to increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of patient-centered medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in demand for non-invasive procedures for measuring blood pressure are expected to fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM devices and lack of awareness about the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in developing nations are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Conversely, rise in healthcare infrastructure and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ABPM devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product: Arm ABPM Patient Monitors and Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report : Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Schiller AG, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.), GE Company, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Vaso Corporation and BPL Group

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request) Mortara Instrument, Inc., Daray Medical, Omron Healthcare Company, Microlife Corporation

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefit

1.3 Key market segment

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO prospective

2.2 Market beyond: what to expect by 2025

2.2.1 Moderate growth scenario

2.2.2 Rapid growth scenario

2.2.3 Diminishing growth scenario

CHAPTER 5: AMBULATORY BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

