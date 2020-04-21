Aqua Feed Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2019-2024
In the last several years, Asia market of Aqua Feed developed with the sales keeps at the production level of more than 35000 K MT. In 2015, the Asia market, sales of Aqua Feed was more than 26000 K MT.
China is the largest supplier and consumer of Aqua Feed, with a market share of 68%. And in the Asia (ex. China) market in 2015, Vietnam following China with the sales market share of 31%, Indonesia is 18%, Thailand is 17%, and India nearly 16%.
In the Asia (ex. China) wide, major feed manufactures are CP Group, Deepak Nexgen Feeds, Grobest, Tongwei Group, Cargill, New Hope Group, Avanti Feeds, Uni-President Vietnam, Proconco, Japfa Comfeed, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco, Laemthong, GreenFeed, Growel Feeds, Malindo Feedmill, Thai Luxe, Betagro and etc.
Market competition is intens. CP Group, Tongwei Group, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco are the leaders of industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customer. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding marketing, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
The worldwide market for Aqua Feed is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Aqua Feed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
CP Group
Grobest
Tongwei Group
Cargill
New Hope Group
Uni-President Vietnam
Proconco
Guangdong Haid Group
Nutreco
GreenFeed
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Premix
High-end extruded feed
Aquatic feed
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Fish feed
Shrimp feed
Other
