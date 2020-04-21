Ascorbic Acid Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Ascorbic acid, also known as 3-oxo-L-gulofuranolactone (enol form), vitamin C, L-3-ketothreohexuronic acid lactone, and antisorbutic vitamin, is a white-color compound, which is crystalline in nature and soluble in water. It is widely available in a solid state – in powdered, granulated, and slab forms.

Ascorbic acid is a nutritional source for living organisms and thus, finds a wide range of applications in food & beverage, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries. It also finds applications in cosmetics, chemical and other industries. Ascorbic acid is naturally available and can be manufactured synthetically through the Reichstein or two-stage fermentation process.

Two grades of ascorbic acid are available in the market, viz. food &pharmaceutical and industrial. On the basis of application, the global ascorbic acid market has been segmented into six segments – food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, personal care, agriculture and others. The global ascorbic acid market is estimated to create an incremental $ opportunity US$ 667.6 Mn during the forecast, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over 2018-2028.

Superior Functional Attributes of Ascorbic Acid to Propel Market Growth

The global ascorbic acid market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years, owing to the significant demand from numerous end-use industries such as chemical, food & beverage, cosmetics, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others.

Shifting preferences towards healthy foods, including nutrition supplements, have been contributing to the growing prominence of vitamin C/ascorbic acid in numerous applications, such as in skin products, healing injuries and prevention of infections and to improve the absorption of iron from food, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, enhance immune health, and control blood pressure.

Additionally, ascorbic acid is required for the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues and to carry out body functions such as the creation of collagen and maintenance of cartilages, bones and teeth. As per health expert recommendations, ascorbic acid is considered as one of the safest and most beneficial nutrients, which in turn is expected to drive the global ascorbic acid market with a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, those with the highest concentration of ascorbic acid in their blood were associated with a 42% lower stroke risk as compared to those with the lowest concentration.

Key Developments in Global Ascorbic Acid Market

Market participants are emphasizing on strategies, such as mergers, expansion, acquisitions, and the introduction of innovative products, to fulfil the high demand from end-use markets. Such strategies across the competitive landscape form a notable trend in the global ascorbic acid market.

Global Ascorbic Acid Market Segmentation

The global ascorbic acid market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region. On the basis of product grade, the global ascorbic acid market can be segmented into two segments – industrial and food & pharmaceutical. On the basis of application, the global ascorbic acid market can be segmented into six segments – food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, personal care, agriculture, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018–2028).

South Asia’s Ascorbic Acid Market Anticipated to be a High Value–High Growth Pocket

The global ascorbic acid market is estimated to register a significant growth rate in the near future. South Asia is estimated to be a prominent region in terms of both volume and value share in the global ascorbic acid market. China and India are major consumers in the ascorbic acid market due to the presence of a number of small-sized manufacturing players, especially, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries. Developed markets, including Europe and North America, are anticipated to hold a collective revenue share of around a fourth of the market value in the global ascorbic acid landscape through 2028.

Key Players in the global Ascorbic Acid Market

The report on the global ascorbic acid market studies some of the major players in the ascorbic acid market across the world, such as Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, MUBY CHEMICALS, Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical, North China Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Glanbia Nutritionals China (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, LabChem Inc., and China BBCA Group Corporation, among others.