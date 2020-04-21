Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market: Poised to Touch a Valuation over USD 1.30 BN by 2025

This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

Augmented reality is a concept where elements from real life are augmented by additional visual information after recognizing the environment in order to guide the augmentation (i.e. to position and orientate augmented content).

The major driving factor for augmented reality in healthcare industry includes technological advancement, increased demand of virtual reality in healthcare and due to wide application areas of augmented reality technology in healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing workload of healthcare professional would also accentuate the global market demand of augmented reality in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, increasing regulatory compliance for effective utilization of augmented reality in healthcare and increasing demand of augmented reality in healthcare sector is also accounted for the market growth of augmented reality in healthcare. While, high cost and data security concern associated with augmented reality in healthcare technology would restrict the market demand to some extent during the study period.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1890542

The major driving factor for augmented reality in healthcare industry includes technological advancement, increased demand of virtual reality in healthcare and due to wide application areas of augmented reality technology in healthcare industry.

technological advancement in augmented reality is also accentuating the market growth in North American region. Europe represents the second position in the global augmented reality in healthcare market due to presence of large geriatric population base in European region.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-augmented-reality-in-healthcare-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025-report.html/toc

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm Incorporated

Artoolworks

Kooaba

Vuzix Corporation

Zugara

Augmented Pixels

Layar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1890542

Market segment by Application, split into

Patient Care Management

Medical Training & Education

Pharmacy Management

Surgery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com