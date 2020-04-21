Autism Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Regional Trends, Developments and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025
The Autism Therapy Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market is changing because of the key players and brands which make moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turns changes the view of the global face of industry. This report contains a chapter on the on the Global Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.
Global Autism Therapy Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness about the disease and its prevalence in the market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2018, US Food and Drug Administration granted balovaptan; investigational oral medicine for treatment of social interactions in patients with autism disorder, Breakthrough Therapy Designation.
Market Key Competitors:
- Pfizer Inc.,
- Eli Lilly and Company,
- ALLERGAN,
- Merck & Co. Inc.,
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
- Novartis AG,
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,
- Aspire Autism LLC,
- Hopebridge LLC.,
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,
- Otsuka Holdings Co.Ltd.,
- Curemark LLC.,
- Sosei Group,
- Saniona,
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
- Mylan N.V.,
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Market Competitive Analysis:
The global autism therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autism therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Autism Therapy Market Strategic Key Insights:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Autism Therapy
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Autism Therapy market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
Market Drivers:
- Rising prevalence of disease and government initiatives increasing awareness about the disease is expected to drive the market growth
- Increased research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Stringent regulations and approval procedure by the authorities for the treatment, is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Inability of penetration in developing areas and awareness in those regions is also expected to restrain the market growth
Market Segmentation:
- By Type
- Asperger Syndrome
- Pervasive Developmental Disorder
- Autistic Disorder
- By Treatment Type
- Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA)
- Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
- Chelation Therapy
- Oxytocin Therapy
- Others
- By Drug
- Anticonvulsants
- Antipsychotics
- Abilify (aripiprazole)
- Risperidone
- Insomnia Drugs
- SSRIs
- Stimulants
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Hospital & Clinics
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
