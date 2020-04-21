Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Worldwide Application Snapshot 2025

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The development in offering competent healthcare services is extremely dependent on its advancements in the information technology, and the ability to store and record information economically and easily as well as share it securely amongst disparate applications & systems. Blockchain technology is gradually being touted as the solution for the interoperability as well as security concern that plague the outmoded health systems.

In the healthcare sector, the blockchain technology is anticipated to have an increased demand owing to the increasing cases of medical data breaches, increasing numbers of counterfeit drugs and medicines, and the growing investments in the start-ups that are associated with the healthcare blockchain technology. Other supporting factors for the market growth are increasing adoption of the blockchain as a service (BaaS) solutions and the initiatives taken by the government in order to implement the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the blockchain technology in healthcare market.

The key players covered in this study

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Microsoft Corporation

R3

IBM Corporation

Consensus Systems (ConsenSys)

Chain Inc.

Digital Asset Holdings LLC

Ripple

Credits

Market analysis by product type

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Market analysis by market

Financial Services

Non-Financial Sector

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

