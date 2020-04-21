Branded Generics Market Trends, Growth With Cipla, Mylan, STADA, Sun Pharmaceutical, Abbott, Teva Pharmaceuticals, And Other

Get Free Sample of Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-branded-generics-market

Branded generics are off-patent drugs are bioequivalent to the original product which are marketed under other company’s brand name. the products offer value to patients and healthcare professionals preferring branded drugs.

Some of the major players operating in branded generics market are

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis International AG.

Mylan N.V.

Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Actavis pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Allergan

STADA Arzneimittel

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Pharmacare Holding

Reddy’s

Aurobindo

Cipla

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Other players are Eva Pharmaceutical Industries, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International among others. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Segmentation:

By formulation type the market for branded generics market is segmented into

Oral

Parental

Topical

By therapeutic application the branded generics market is segmented into

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Dermatology

Analgesics and anti-inflammatory

On the basis of drug class the market is segmented into

Alkylating agents

Antimetabolites

Hormones

Anti-hypertensive

Lipid lowering drugs

Anti-depressants

Anti-psychotics

Anti-epileptics

others

By category the market is segmented into

Simple Generics

Super Generics

Biosimilars

On the basis of end-users the branded generics market is segmented into

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Center

On the basis of geography, branded generics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Government initiatives

Increase in the number of patent expiration of branded drugs

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases

Limited availability of generic drugs

