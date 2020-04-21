Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Research Report 2019: Latest Technology, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are tubular cylinders of carbon atoms that have extraordinary mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical and chemical properties. CNTs typically have diameters ranging from â€¹1 nanometer (nm) up to 50 nmâ€”a nanometer is one thousand millionth of a meter.

In 2015, the US captured the first largest share of the CNTs sales market with 27.94%, while China ranked second with a sales market share with 26.63%, ahead of EU and Japan.

Multi-wall carbon nanotubes are the largest product segment, accounting for more than 92% share of the global carbon nanotubes market in 2015. Multi-wall carbon nanotubes consist of multiple layers of graphite/carbon that are superimposed and rolled one over the other to form a cylindrical and tubular structure.

However, a number of issues, including high costs, inconsistent quality across the supply chain, dispersion and compatibility with matrix materials, and toxicology still need to be addressed. Once these issues are resolved, growth in global CNTs demand is expected to accelerate in the next five years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 480 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Carbon Nanotube (CNT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

SWCNTs

MWCNTs

Plastic and Composites

Energy

Electronics

Ohers

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Unidym

Nanocyl

Cnano

SouthWest NanoTechnologies

Canatu

Nanointegris

Toray

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd

Foxconn

Hanao Co., Ltd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

To study and analyze the global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Nanotube (CNT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Carbon Nanotube (CNT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

