Cryogenic Biobanking Services Market: Professional Survey, Strategy Resources & Investment Analysis 2025

The market of cryogenic biobanking services is expected to increase owing to rising demand of industry products globally.

Additionally, various other factors like introduction of new cryogenic biopreservation facilities and increasing adoption of in house sample storage system by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will further drive the market growth. However, biobanking services require long term capital investments that will restrain the growth of cryogenic biobanking services market.

This report focuses on the global Cryogenic Biobanking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cryogenic Biobanking Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The cryogenic biobanking service industries operate cryogenic storage facilities. These facilities are used to store biological samples such as human blood, organs, tissues and cells that are used in pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, research laboratories and universities. Cryogenic biobanks preserve biological samples such as tissues, cells, saliva, urine, nucleic acid and organs in order to gain long term benefits of these samples. The duration for preservation of biological samples is either short-term or long-term. The main objective behind cryogenic biobanking is to maintain the functionality and stability of biological samples throughout their preservation period. In addition, advanced equipment like liquid nitrogen tanks, freezers, refrigerators, cryogenic vials, cryogenic boxes are commonly used in order to maintain sample stability during storage period.

Geographically, North America is considered to be the largest market of cryogenic biobanking services due to increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. In addition, rising investment by the U.S. government and non-government organizations in biobanking services will further drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of cancer patients which demands use of biospecimen materials for the treatment of cancer. Cryogenic biobanking is considered as most useful technique for the storage of these biospecimen materials which would ultimately drive the market growth.

The key players covered in this study

Coriell Institute For Medical Research

BioServe Biotechnologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Preservation Solution

Thermogenesis

Custom Biogenic Systems

Stemgent



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ice Machines

Freezers

Alarms And Monitoring System

Refrigerators

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Biobaking

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

