Data Center Colocation Market Analysis and Growth to 2025: by Major Manufacturers Size, Share, Global Industry Report 2019

The Global Data Center Colocation Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Center Colocation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Data center operators face an increasing need for scalable data center infrastructure, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The data center colocation provides data center space, along with the power and cooling infrastructure, which address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of IT infrastructure. Data center colocation services, including retail colocation as well as wholesale colocation, enables a massively scalable and secure data center architecture. These services are expected to fuel the growth of the data center colocation market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

In 2017, the global Data Center Colocation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

NTT Communications Corporation

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Cyrusone Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

AT&T, Inc.

Coresite Realty Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Interxion Holding NV

Internap Corporation

Kddi Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Major Table  of  Contents:

Global  Data  Center  Colocation  Market  Size,  Status  and  Forecast  2025

1  Industry  Overview  of  Data  Center  Colocation

1.1    Data  Center  Colocation  Market  Overview

1.1.1  Data  Center  Colocation  Product  Scope

1.1.2  Market  Status  and  Outlook

1.2  Global  Data  Center  Colocation  Market  Size  and  Analysis  by  Regions  (2013-2018)

1.2.1  United  States

1.2.2  Europe

1.2.3  China

1.2.4  Japan

1.2.5  Southeast  Asia

1.2.6  India

1.3  Data  Center  Colocation  Market  by  Type

1.3.1  Retail  colocation

1.3.2  Wholesale  colocation

1.4  Data  Center  Colocation  Market  by  End  Users/Application

1.4.1  Small  and  Medium-Sized  Enterprises  (SMEs)

1.4.2  Large  Enterprises

2  Global  Data  Center  Colocation  Competition  Analysis  by  Players

2.1  Data  Center  Colocation  Market  Size  (Value)  by  Players  (2013-2018)

2.2  Competitive  Status  and  Trend

2.2.1  Market  Concentration  Rate

2.2.2  Product/Service  Differences

2.2.3  New  Entrants

2.2.4  The  Technology  Trends  in  Future

3  Company  (Top  Players)  Profiles

3.1  NTT  Communications  Corporation

3.1.1  Company  Profile

3.1.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview

3.1.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions

3.1.4  Data  Center  Colocation  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)

3.2  Dupont  Fabros  Technology,  Inc.

3.2.1  Company  Profile

3.2.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview

3.2.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions

3.2.4  Data  Center  Colocation  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)

3.3  Digital  Realty  Trust,  Inc.

3.3.1  Company  Profile

3.3.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview

3.3.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions

3.3.4  Data  Center  Colocation  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)

3.4  Cyxtera  Technologies,  Inc.

3.4.1  Company  Profile

3.4.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview

3.4.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions

3.4.4  Data  Center  Colocation  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)

3.5  Cyrusone  Inc.

3.5.1  Company  Profile

3.5.2  Main  Business/Business  Overview

3.5.3  Products,  Services  and  Solutions

3.5.4  Data  Center  Colocation  Revenue  (Million  USD)  (2013-2018)

3.6  Level  3  Communications  Inc

TOC Continued…!

