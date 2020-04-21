Data Center Colocation Market Analysis and Growth to 2025: by Major Manufacturers Size, Share, Global Industry Report 2019

The Global Data Center Colocation Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Center Colocation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Data center operators face an increasing need for scalable data center infrastructure, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The data center colocation provides data center space, along with the power and cooling infrastructure, which address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of IT infrastructure. Data center colocation services, including retail colocation as well as wholesale colocation, enables a massively scalable and secure data center architecture. These services are expected to fuel the growth of the data center colocation market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

In 2017, the global Data Center Colocation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

NTT Communications Corporation

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Cyrusone Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

AT&T, Inc.

Coresite Realty Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Interxion Holding NV

Internap Corporation

Kddi Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Major Table of Contents:

Global Data Center Colocation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Data Center Colocation

1.1 Data Center Colocation Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Center Colocation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Center Colocation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Data Center Colocation Market by Type

1.3.1 Retail colocation

1.3.2 Wholesale colocation

1.4 Data Center Colocation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4.2 Large Enterprises

2 Global Data Center Colocation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Data Center Colocation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 NTT Communications Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Data Center Colocation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Data Center Colocation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Data Center Colocation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Data Center Colocation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Cyrusone Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Data Center Colocation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Level 3 Communications Inc

TOC Continued…!

