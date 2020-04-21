Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2025

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Introduction

In industries, dissolved gases are often generated by equipments majorly in energy and oil and gas industries. These gases consist of complex chemical components and huge amount of hydrocarbons and are generally generated during power transformer operations. These gases get dissolved in oils used in transformers and dissolved gas analyzer identifies the level of gas generated by these equipments. Analysis of these dissolved gases in oils assist in diagnosing the presence of gases, thereby identifying and monitoring critical transformers, the probability and nature of faults in power transformers. The information about identity of these gases generated by a unit helps in preventive maintenance program.

Dissolved gas analyzers simplify decision-making about when to service, upgrade, or refurbish the power transformers in industries and helps in preventing the failure expensive power transformers.

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increased investment in power transformers and industrial infrastructure, several regulations regarding to the environment and power industry, which are being enacted by different government agencies of different countries, growing awareness regarding the fault probability of high voltage transformers and the high cost of replacing depreciating transformer are driving the growth of dissolved gas analyzers market. The rise in adoption of online DGA (dissolved gas analysis) is another significant factor which driving the growth of dissolved gas analyzer market.

However, limitations in diagnosis techniques to precisely locate the fault is a factor restraining the growth of dissolved gas analyzer market.

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Segmentation

Dissolved gas analyzer market can be segmented on the basis of analysis type, power rating, extraction type and region wise. On the basis of analysis type, it can be further segmented into smoke alarms, early warning DGA monitoring, comprehensive DGA monitoring, laboratory services, database software, and portable DGA devices. On the basis of power rating, dissolved gas analyzer market can sub-segmented into 100 MVA – 500 MVA, 501 MVA – 800 MVA, 801 – 1200 MVA. By extraction type, this market can be sub-segmented into rack method, head space extraction, stripper column method and others. Region wise, dissolved gas analyzer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for dissolved gas analyzer due to large power transformer based and adoption of online DGA analysis. North America is the second largest market due to demand for increasing lifespan of aging power transformers followed by Europe region due to rising environmental concerns about power generation. Dissolved gas analyzer market in Latin America and Middle East region is also growing at a significant pace due to growing awareness in industries.

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market:

Key Acquisitions

In May 2017, ESCO Technologies, global provider of highly engineered products and solutions acquired Morgan Schaffer, a Canadian utility solutions provider. This acquisition will help ESCO Technologies and Morgan Schaffer to offer a wide range of solutions for dissolved gas analysis (DGA), oil testing, and data management.

Key Players

General Electric, Morgan Schaffer Corporation, ABB Ltd, LumaSense Technologies Inc., Weidmann, Doble Engineering, Gatron Gmbh, OELCHECK Gmbh, SD Myers, Inc, Qualitrol Company LLC, EMH Energy-Messtechnik GmbH, and Sieyuan Electric Co. are some of the key players in moisture analyzer market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Segments

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Technology

Value Chain of Dissolved Gas Analyzer

Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market Drivers and Restraints

