Enterprise Wearable Market to Reach $32,418 Million, Globally, by 2023

The global enterprise wearables market was valued at $3,232 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $32,418 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 38.8% from 2017 to 2023. North America is expected to lead the global enterprise wearable market throughout the forecast period followed by Europe. Furthermore, in 2016 Japan dominates the enterprise wearables market in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the U.S. dominates the enterprise wearables market in North America and Germany leads the enterprise wearables market in Europe.

Rise in healthcare awareness and increase in mobile penetration drive the demand for the enterprise wearables market. Further, the benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, and convenience fuels the market growth rate. However, high cost of enterprise wearables and rising data security and privacy concern impedes the market growth.

In 2016, the Bluetooth technology segment dominates the global enterprise wearables in technology segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on product type, wrist wear and head wear leads the global market followed by eye wear in year 2016.

Healthcare segment leads the enterprise wearables market by end user in 2016 in terms of revenue. However, aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adidas AG, Eurotech S.p.A, Fitbit Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Misfit Inc., and Xiaomi Inc.

However, high cost of enterprise wearables, rise in data security, and privacy concern impedes the market growth.

Enterprise wearables device is the technology that enables industries to provide advanced high-end user experience to their employees while performing the tasks. The wearable devices are used to access information via connected devices, automatic storage, and activity tracking, which increases the employee’s productivity and enhances its performance. Further, an increased technological convergence, presence of internet mobility, easy access to information from an ERP system using touch, gesture, voice commands, and ambient display drive the need for wearable devices in the enterprise. By end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, retail, aerospace & defense, and others. In addition, based on technology, the market is classified into the Bluetooth and internet of things (IoT).

By product type, wrist wear and head wear was dominant segment in 2015 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecasted period. By end user, healthcare witnessed highest growth rate during the forecast period followed by manufacturing and aerospace and defense.

