Eyewear Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast Research Report 2015 – 2023

Eyewear consists of products used to aid in vision correction, cosmetic enhancement and protection of the eyes.Corrective eyewear can be used to correct and alleviate refractive errors. Spectacles and contact lenses are the most common form of corrective eyewear, and are usually prescribed by an optometrist, ophthalmologist, or optician. They aim to improve the quality of life of patients, and can also be used for eye protection.

Factors such as rapid modernization in urban areas and rising consciousness about eye health conditions are responsible for driving the growth of the eyewear market in the Middle East.Consumers, especially the younger generation, are likely to try out newproducts as long as they provide real added value and contribute to their quality of life. Moreover, with a higher percentage of population being able to afford luxury goods, increasing disposable income is a major driving force for the expansion of the eyewear market.

Colored contact lenses, high index eyeglasses, and high-end spectacle frames are now within the reach of a large section of the population. Customers frequently replace spectacle lenses by getting customized lenses to fit the same frame. Since lenses have a higher retail margin than frames, there is high renewal rate of lenses among consumers. Considering all these factors, the eyewear market in the Middle East is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

However, increasing acceptance rate towards refractive surgeries and treatments are expected to inhibit market growth, as these methodologies provide a complete alternative to the usage of corrective eyewear products. These procedures require a one-time investment, and omit periodicexpenses of eyewear and eye care products.

Eyewear productsare marketed through different distribution channels including optical shops, hypermarkets, department shops and online stores. Increasing availability of these products in stores and supermarkets are also promoting the growth of the eyewear market in the Middle East.Optical shops are having a substantial advantage over other channels.

Leading chains such as YateemOpticals, Al Jaber, and MagrabiOpticals are increasing their number of outlets in the Middle East.Strong marketing efforts, social media advertising, special offers and the promotion of new designs and concentration on recent trends are some of the major strategies implemented by these optical shops. However, affordable eye check-ups and increased awareness amongst the public are necessaryfor the widespread use of eyeglasses and contact lenses.

This market research study analyzes the eyewear market in the Middle Eastand provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2014 to 2023. It emphasizeson the drivers and restraints responsible for the growth of the industry and examines their impact during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. Moreover, it recognizes the important opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming years.

The report segments the eyewear market based on product type which includes spectacles, contact lenses and plano sunglasses. The spectacles segment is segmented into spectacle lenses and spectacle frames. The contact lenses segment is subdivided into rigid contact lenses and soft contact lenses. The plano sunglasses segment is further bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized plano sunglasses.By countries, the eyewear market in the Middle East is classified into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and rest of the Middle East.

The report offers company market share analysis of key industry participants. Major players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments.Leading market players profiled in this report areLuxottica S.p.A. (Italy), Safilo Group (Italy), Essilor International (France), Johnson and Johnson Vision Care (U.S.) and Carl Zeiss A.G. (Germany).

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Product Type

Spectacles

Spectacle Lenses

Spectacle Frames

Contact lenses

Soft Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses

Plano Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses

Non-Polarized Sunglasses

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Country